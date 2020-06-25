Oil market gradually recovers; will we see $50 for a barrel?

Oil demand may not fully recover to pre-epidemic levels until 2022 at the earliest, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The accumulated surplus of crude oil in the world narrowed faster than expected due to the sharp drop in supply and a rapid recovery in demand in some parts of the world — in countries that were partially closed, after a record decrease in consumption.

While all of this was a gradual decline for oil, there were some bullish factors in the price as well!

One of them was the fact that global oil stocks began to drain, and as demand for fuel was restored, that disposal would accelerate. The other was optimism about Opec+ cuts and increased imports from China and some of the countries, where the pandemic has begun to wane and the possibility of extending the cuts in August to support the market.

Even as global markets fall into the grip of a resurgence of risk aversion associated with the outbreak of the new Covid-19 disease in China and the United States, oil fundamentals are still moving in the right direction, towards recovery and increased refining in global oil refineries.

So, the oil market is now a battleground for fears about the Coronavirus and its impact on oil demand, which would undoubtedly be negative if these concerns triggered a slowdown in lifting the closure, and expectations that supply will finally start to shrink at a reasonable price, which will support higher prices than the current price.

Global supply decreased by 12mn barrels per day in June, on an annual basis, due to nearly 9.4mn barrels per day of Opec+ cuts, as well as sharp cuts from non-Opec countries.

China’s strong exit from the shutdown procedure saw Chinese demand return in May to almost normal levels in terms of oil import, and easing more shutdown protocols around the world is likely to lead to a recovery in demand in the second half of 2020, although Beijing announced that all schools would be temporarily closed in the capital due to new coronavirus cases, highlighting the ongoing risk of the pandemic.

Also, it is unclear what this means for the Chinese economy in the second half of this year?

Will China continue to import oil at the same pace, or will it reduce imports due to the temporary closure and lower fuel consumption?

Oil demand is expected to decrease by 8.1mn barrels per day in 2020 on an annual average basis, the largest projected drop ever recorded.

In 2021, the demand is expected to rise by 5.7mn barrels per day, which is a huge increase, but still below the pre-epidemic levels of 97.4mn barrels per day. The expected consumption for 2021 will be at 2.4mn barrels per day below 2019 levels.

Despite the great uncertainty of all these expectations, as it is linked to the upcoming cuts from Opec, demand and the Corona pandemic.

These projections will be clarified by 2021, which means that it may be 2022 at least for the demand to fully recover, if only this happens.

The demand for “gasoline” car fuel and road traffic witnessed somewhat a V-shaped recovery, not only because of the easing in closures but also because of more people resorting to cars, instead of mass transportation. This has been based on safety precautions to avoid the epidemic.

There is also deterioration in the demand for jet fuel (Jet A1) in the aviation sector, which faces an “existential crisis”, according to the International Energy Agency.

Passenger traffic is expected to decrease by 55% this year compared to 2019 due to the pandemic and airport closures.

On the other side of the supply and demand equation, there are still “large scars and unclear expectations” and based on the expectations of the International Energy Agency, global oil production may decrease by 7.2mn barrels per day this year, and rise only by 1.8mn barrels per day in 2021.

The current oil price of about $40 is not high enough to support the recovery of shale oil in the United States.

In fact, the number of drilling rigs continues to decline, dropping to less than 200 drilling rigs (closed last week), which is a record for the shale industry.

The shale oil production in the United States is expected to drop by 93,000 barrels per day in July, according to a new assessment by the US Energy Information Administration.

Because of the financial losses incurred from closing shale oil platforms, the cost of restarting closed wells will also be costly if the price of oil rises to $55.

The demand for oil will soon return to its previous path and the prevailing belief is that a large part of the market ignores the negative risks of demand arising from both economic weakness and permanent changes in energy use patterns.

Also, there is no single standardised trial. If the coronavirus infects different countries in different ways, unlike the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, which was felt most strongly in the OECD countries but survived to some extent from emerging markets, this epidemic may have an impact.

And this shift may protect developed economies that focus on advanced service industries such as education, finance, and information technology, but it hurts those countries most dependent on tourism and basic industries.

