Oil market is likely to jump further in the event of any real conflict: PAJ

24/01/2022

Oil prices have discounted geopolitical risk from rising tension between Russia, Ukraine and Western countries, but the market will likely jump further in the event of any real conflict, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Monday (Jan 24).

Oil prices have gained more than 10 per cent so far this year and hit their highest since October 2014 last week on concerns over tightening supplies.
Source: Reuters

