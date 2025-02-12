Oil market needs pragmatism, not politics, say Russia, OPEC

Russia will continue supplying hydrocarbons to “pragmatic and reasonable” countries such as India, “no matter what pressure is exerted,” a senior oil ministry official said on Feb. 11, as the market processes the impact of the latest batch of Western sanctions.

Pavel Sorokin, Russia’s first deputy minister of energy, told an energy conference in New Delhi that Russia plays a “huge role” in helping India meet its growing energy needs and criticized what Moscow views as the politicization of global energy markets.

India, whose oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, was on stage alongside Sorokin, has provided Russia’s oil sector a lifeline in the past three years. Western sanctions and a price cap on Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered a surge in Russian seaborne crude imports. According to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea, Indian imports of Russian crude rose from 91,000 b/d in 2021 to 1.6 million b/d in 2023, while Russia-China flows also skyrocketed.

However, new, firmer sanctions imposed in the final days of the Joe Biden administration are now threatening those flows, with refiners in the giant Asian economies starting to eye alternative crude feedstocks to prevent supply disruptions from the sanctions.

Biden’s successor, President Donald Trump, has also threatened new tariffs and sanctions on Russia, although he is pushing for negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, which could include some sanctions relief for Moscow. The US president has also called on OPEC to boost output to bring down prices.

The head of the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry, Gurmeet Singh, told S&P Global Commodity Insights on Feb. 11 that India could start importing more Iraqi and Saudi crude.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 11, India’s petroleum minister Puri said the world’s second-biggest oil importer has no shortage of options for affordable crude, especially given high production in the Americas.

“With production rising and non-OPEC producers looking for high output, India stands to gain from higher supplies and lower world prices,” Puri said. “We are looking to strengthen our relations with new suppliers like Guyana.”

Despite the sanctions, Russia’s seaborne crude exports rose by 8% month-over-month in January to 3.3 million b/d, with deliveries to Turkey and Egypt compensating for declines in shipments to India and China, according to CAS data.

Nevertheless, Sorokin said the sanctions could hurt oil and gas investment activity amid predictions from OPEC of rising hydrocarbon demand in the coming years. “If one country can be economically attacked like that, what does it mean for global investment?” he said.

Nevertheless, Moscow would be taking a pragmatic approach, he added. “We value our relationships and we will continue supplying the market. We have competitive resources … and no matter what pressure is exerted, we will continue being in the market in a pragmatic way without putting politics into it.”

Stabilizing factor

Speaking alongside Sorokin at the India Energy Week conference, Haitham al-Ghais, the secretary general of OPEC, emphasized the bloc’s role in balancing the global oil market and promoting energy security.

“OPEC+ is a stabilizing factor … for the global economy, not just oil producers and consumers,” said Ghais. “Without stability, you can’t have investment.”

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are unified, he added, in their mission to “analyze supply and demand away from political considerations, purely on technical considerations.” As a result, “oil was probably the least volatile commodity last year,” Ghais said.

The OPEC+ alliance was buoyed by a spike in crude prices in early January — driven by the Russia sanctions, which targeted oil producers and the so-called shadow fleet moving Russian crude around the world — but Platts-assessed Dated Brent has since fallen by almost $8/b to $76.13/b on Feb. 10. Meanwhile, sluggish Chinese demand and quota non-compliance from certain members have tested the bloc’s unity.

Sorokin added that OPEC+ supply reductions — which currently total 5.8 million b/d of crude — were not designed to boost prices but rather to guarantee visibility and affordability. Eight voluntary cutters — including Russia and Saudi Arabia — have repeatedly delayed plans to gradually reintroduce 2.2 million b/d of crude to the market amid weak prices, and are due to do so in April.

“A lot of people criticize us and say it’s for the price, but it’s not. Prices are not exorbitant. They give us a decent level of return for reinvestment,” Sorokin said. “If anything, I could say [OPEC+] is one of the not many examples in the world where an international organization has been agile, coherent enough and reacting sufficiently quicky to solve problems.”

Ghais also met Venezuela’s oil minister, Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, on the sidelines of the New Delhi event to discuss developments in the global oil and energy markets and “the vital role of the Declaration of Cooperation in supporting market stability,” OPEC said in a statement.

Source: Platts