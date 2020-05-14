Oil Markets Will Recover If Shale Sector Gives It A Chance

It may be challenging to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the U.S. oil industry right now, but some recent developments show a faint light is there. It may just take some time — and willpower — to get there.

Low oil prices and cratering global demand have brought the mighty U.S. shale machine to grinding halt. The number of rigs actively drilling for oil has now dropped to a level not seen since 2009.

Across North America, companies have shut-in production faster than most analysts expected. The industry is on pace to take about 1.7 million barrels a day of production off the market by the end of June in response to low prices and full storage tanks.

That’s a grim picture, but it also shows that market forces are working to rebalance the huge oil surplus caused by the global pandemic and its impact on demand for oil. Higher-cost wells are being backed out of the North American market. That should help U.S. benchmark crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) avoid a repeat of last month’s historic plunge into negative price territory when the June contract expires later this month.

The scale of stock builds at Cushing, Oklahoma, the pricing point for WTI, has slowed in recent days. At the same time, there are early signs that demand is starting to recover as the United States and other governments move cautiously toward reopening their economies after weeks of lockdowns.

Implementation of the OPEC-plus alliance’s 9.7 million barrels a day production cut, which started May 1, has added further hope, particularly with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates announcing on Monday that they would cut supplies by more than their commitments.

The United States holds considerable leverage over Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies in the Mideast because of the security guarantees it provides, so it’s not surprising that Gulf countries would shoulder the lion’s share of the cuts.

President Donald Trump used that leverage to broker last month’s OPEC-plus deal, and you can bet he will continue to lean on the Saudis for deeper cuts if necessary. That means if cheating occurs during the two-year OPEC-plus accord, Riyadh and its Gulf allies will be on the hook to make up the difference.

That helps explain why oil prices rallied by 50 percent over the last week or so, with WTI now near $25 a barrel and international benchmark Brent near $30. Traders are betting that oil markets have seen the worst from the coronavirus and moved past “peak virus” demand destruction, led by a restart of China’s economy.

Given the scale of global supply cuts — both voluntary from OPEC-plus and shut-ins of uneconomic oil — the head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, Jeffrey Currie, says global demand could rebound enough to exceed supply by the end of this month. Even if that optimistic scenario materializes, the global oil market would still need to work down a record 1.2 billion barrels in storage, which is likely to keep prices from fully rebounding through the end of the year.

But Goldman is bullish about 2021, recently increasing its WTI price forecast to $51.38 a barrel from $48.50, and its Brent forecast to $55.63 from $52.50. By the fourth quarter of next year, Goldman predicts Brent prices at $65 a barre — where they were before the COVID-19 outbreak began in China back in January.

The financial giant Morgan Stanley is also bullish on oil prices. It sees Brent at $35 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the year, up from $25 during the current quarter, as massive supply cuts are expected to lead to stock reductions in the second half of the year.

Those favoring a bull market are also looking at deep cuts to oil company capital expenditures, which are running at about 30 percent for international oil companies and closer to 50 percent for U.S. independent producers. Those investment cuts won’t affect supply today, but they could have a dramatic effect in 2021.

Exxon Mobil said that its decision to cut $10 billion from its capital budget, with the “largest share” coming from its Permian Basin operations, will reduce Permian output by 15,000 barrels a day this year but will slash 2021 Permian production by up to 150,000 barrels a day.

The makings of a real recovery in oil are in place, and some even see a massively under-supplied market — to the tune of 5 million barrels a day — by 2025.

But a big question is whether U.S. shale producers could spoil the party by restarting shut-in production or completing wells the moment that prices rise high to earn any positive cash flow.

Some Permian producers have suggested they could start unleashing these wells at WTI prices of near $30. Many U.S. producers also have a stockpile of drilled but uncompleted wells that could be brought online quickly and at far less cost than drilling new ones at lower prices. Consider this added storage in the global oil system.

The motivation to produce is simple. Companies have operating expenses, payroll, debt servicing, and other obligations to meet, and any action that can deliver revenue in these tough times are easy targets.

Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, believes U.S. oil prices could climb back to at least $45 per barrel this year, but that persistent elevated debt levels will prevent most companies from taking advantage of the higher prices to boost production.

Producers should understand that quickly bringing back uneconomic production is a short-term fix. It is also a price killer that signals to the market that shale will cap upward momentum in prices — while delivering little value to investors.

Producers should focus on emerging from the current crisis with a stronger foundation, even if that means fewer players and less production.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration now forecasts U.S. oil production will average 11.8 million barrels a day in 2020, down half a million barrels a day from 2019. In 2021, the EIA projects U.S. crude production to decline an additional 700,000 barrels a day.

A robust sector with the lowest breakeven costs possible is what the industry needs most in the face of the more significant challenge presented by the low-carbon energy transition.

There are still plenty of short-term questions in oil markets on the demand side today. How fast will demand rebound to pre-pandemic levels, or will demand patterns be permanently altered in the aftermath of COVID-19?

Markets will slowly start to rebalance, and ultimately the question of shale discipline will return. The industry has failed on this point in the past. It cannot afford to do so again.

