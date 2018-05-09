Oil Official: Iranian Crude Export Records High in 2 Months

Amir Hossein Zamaninia made the remarks in the 2nd day of Tehran’s 23rd international oil show and stated that any country which has a highest production capacity, has more influence on the market.

‘Therefore, if Saudi Arabia and United States have planned to influence Iran’s oil market, since they have high production capacity, the plan is probably effective.’ Zamaninia said.

He added: ‘Iran’s oil and gas industry has been much more experienced in the last 4 years and it considers different mechanisms. But if the so-called plan is real, there will be a war for possessing the market.’

Mentioning the remarkable crude export in April, Zamaninia said that it will be the same in May.

Establishment of a joint firm between Iran and Azerbaijan

Pointing out the recent agreement between Iran’s Petroleum ministry and Azerbaijan ministry of energy regarding the development of two oil fields in the Caspian Sea, zamaninia said that one of these fields are huge which both parties are due to work on, and in order to do so SOCAR and NIOC are going to establish a joint firm.’

Kirkouk Oil Swap will be resumed soon

The official said that Iran and Iraq are eager to resume Kirkuk crude oil swap soon but there are few logistics issues such as the exact number of Iranian and Iraqi tankers and which path they have to take, which is going to be rectified and the swap will be started soon.

JCPOA is alive to us as far as we could sell our crude oil

Deputy minister of petroleum for international affairs and trading declared that JCPOA is legitimate to us as far as we could provide equipment, sell crude oil, gain the revenues and export crude oil, otherwise it has no legitimacy.

He also asserted that Saudi Arabia has not been that much successful to limit Iran’s oil market, since the data and figures are clearly manifested the high records of crude oil exports. But the country has created an unhealthy competition.

