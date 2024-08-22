Oil Park Development Company and International Maritime Industries forge strategic partnership to develop maritime operations at THE RIG.

Representatives of the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), responsible for developing THE RIG. project, visited International Maritime Industries (IMI) to discuss the strategic partnership between the two companies. Under this partnership, IMI will supply ferries and additional services to support OPDC’s maritime operations with the aim of optimizing the visitor experience at THE RIG., the world’s first offshore adventure tourism destination inspired by offshore oil platforms.

Led by OPDC CEO Raed Bakhrji, the delegation was met by Abdullah Al Ghamdi, CEO of IMI. The visit marks a formal commitment to develop the maritime logistics and infrastructure essential for seamless accessibility to THE RIG.

Harnessing IMI’s expertise in shipbuilding, repair and offshore services, the collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and service standards. This strategic alliance between IMI and OPDC, a wholly owned, closed joint-stock company of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will support THE RIG. in reaching its operational goals, solidifying its position as a premier adventure tourism destination.

Raed Bakhrji said, “Our collaboration with IMI will deliver a superior maritime experience at THE RIG. Their expertise will ensure smooth operations, enhancing the overall visitor journey. This initiative underscores our commitment to operational excellence and the establishment of a world-class adventure tourism destination that is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering the growth of the Kingdom’s vibrant maritime and tourism sectors.”

Abdullah Al Ghamdi reiterated the significance of this partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with OPDC’s visionary team as their selected provider of maritime services for THE RIG. Through this partnership, IMI is showcasing its dedication to ongoing expansion and advancement, leveraging our extensive experience as a premier global provider of maritime products and services. This collaboration empowers various sectors and entities to achieve their objectives and drive value for the national economy.”

Source: THE RIG