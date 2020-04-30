Oil Price Shock: The Implications

Houston’s Diamond Offshore Drilling filed for bankruptcy this weekend, after missing an interest payment on $500m loan. As the oil price remains under pressure, it may only be the start of a chain of casualties. How can investors minimise their vulnerability to falling oil prices?

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread disruption in equity and bond markets, but it has also had a notable impact on the oil price. Demand for oil has slumped as economic activity has slowed. Oil producers has excess supply on their hands, which needs to be stored and there are fears that storage capacity could run out. No longer ‘liquid gold’, oil has become almost worthless, with the price turning negative at one point in mid-April.

Rory McPherson, head of investment strategy at Psigma Investment Management, says: “Although the headline grabbing negative number is something of a technical glitch, it does serve to highlight the dearth in demand due to the shutdown and has made broad based commodity investors (as per the Bloomberg Commodities index) lose over 70% since the ’08 peak and make zero returns over the last 20 years (on a total return basis).”

The immediate impact is on oil companies themselves. With the highest cost of production and highest debts, shale oil companies look the most vulnerable. Mark Lacey, head of commodities at Schroders said in a recent blog: “Despite many oil companies cutting capital expenditure by up to 50%, many, many companies are going to go bankrupt. Around 80 oil and gas companies filed for bankruptcy in the 2015 sell-off. The current situation is far worse than 2015, so the industry is going to look very different after this wash out.” He believes these bankruptcies will not be limited to the US, but will also likely occur in Asia, Latin America and Europe.

The effect for the oil majors may be less catastrophic but will still be felt by investors. BP has just reported a 66% drop in first-quarter earnings – $791m versus nearly $2.4bn in the same period in 2019. To the surprise of many, it did not cut its annual dividend, but it had to pull a number of levers to protect the payout. There are still fears for Royal Dutch Shell’s payout. Link Asset Services estimates that £14,705m-worth of dividends in the Oil, Gas & Energy sector are at risk.

Energy funds

In the front line of these falls are oil- and energy-focused funds, which have seen significant losses. The Junior Oils Trust is down 43.2% over the past three months, while the Schroder ISF Global Energy is down 45.3%. The Ninety One Global Energy fund is down a more modest 26.9% (source: Trustnet, to 27th April).

It is notable that funds specialising in clean energy haven’t seen anything like the same weakness. The Schroder Global Energy Transition fund is down just 6.3% over the past three months. While previous oil price falls have hit the renewable energy market, making it less competitive and subsidies more expensive, today renewable energy is far more competitive and less dependent on subsidies.

There are other areas impacted by the weakness in oil that may not be immediately apparent. Many equity income-focused funds, for example, will have BP and Royal Dutch Shell among their largest holdings. These two behemoths account for around a vast share of all the income paid in the UK market and have been a mainstay of income portfolios, particularly in the UK.

There is also the emerging market problem. The Russian Moex index, of which oil and gas companies comprise around 45%, has seen even larger drops. Countries such as Brazil may feel they are less reliant on oil than they once were, but the international investment community begs to differ. The Bovespa index dropped 46% peak to trough on investor fears about the economic outlook, plunging oil price and President Bolsonaro’s idiosyncratic response. Frontier markets reliant on oil – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait – have also struggled.

Who wins?

In normal circumstances, the global economy would be the biggest winner from the oil price drop. The IMF estimates that a 10% drop in the oil price adds around 0.2% to global GDP. However, this is because resources are shifted to consumers. When economies are in lockdown, it may be difficult for the consumer to take advantage. Equally, while it should lower inflation, it comes at a time when inflation wasn’t under significant pressure anyway.

Those countries that are net oil importers of oil may see an advantage. It may help them get rid of expensive subsidies and cut their budget deficits. India, for example, has fuel and food subsidies equivalent to around 14% of its GDP and imports around 80% of its oil. China imports around 60%. It should also help energy-dependent sectors such as agriculture, lowering their input costs.

Longer-term

Many do not expect the oil price to remain at these levels indefinitely as companies adjust production to match the new reality. However, there are still long-term demand pressures. Mark Lewis, head of sustainability research at BNP Asset Management says changing behaviour as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak will reduce demand for oil. It will lead to more localised production, which suits renewables rather than oil. There will also be more video-conferencing, less flying, which will have a permanent impact on oil price: “We think oil prices will have to fall to $10-$20 for gasoline and diesel to remain competitive with electric vehicles powered by renewable energy.”

It is likely to accelerate many of the existing pressure for the oil price. Renewable energy is highly competitive and the cost of batteries and storage is falling and with it the last real bottle-neck for renewables. Future energy demand will come from emerging markets where pollution is a significant factor. Against this backdrop, it’s difficult to see a bright future for oil.

Source: Forbes