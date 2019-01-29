Oil price volatility a threat for East Med natural gas producers: Egyptian minister

Oil price volatility continues to pose a “threat” to upstream oil and gas investment, including for the East Mediterranean’s current and would-be gas producers, Egypt’s petroleum minister, Tarek El-Molla, said Monday.

Speaking in Florence, Italy, Molla praised the efforts of OPEC and its allies to stabilize oil prices, but said sufficient stability had not yet been achieved.

While much investment and exploration activity is directed at gas projects, volatility of oil prices “is directly impacting the amount of investments. It really shapes the future of investment in the oil and gas sector,” Molla told an industry conference, the Baker Hughes GE Annual Meeting.

“The problem you will be faced with in the coming few years — a big shortage of oil production — this will be a threat in my opinion. This is the role of all of us to have a balanced price for supply and demand, whereby you can have sustainable production of oil.”

Molla went on to highlight his own country’s efforts to foster cooperation among current and potential gas producers in the Eastern Mediterranean, and their efforts to find joint export solutions for gas.

Egypt is now resuming LNG exports on the back of rising production from its giant Zohr field, he noted, and is mooted as a potential provider of infrastructure for other countries wanting to export LNG from the region. Earlier in January the country hosted an “East Med Gas Hub” forum, gathering ministers and officials from Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan, Italy and Palestinian representatives.

“Knowing that our neighbouring countries in the East Mediterranean basin have got some good reserves of gas as well as some good discoveries, but they’re not necessarily able to monetize that, here comes the importance of cooperation,” Molla said.

“We need to have synergies in order to capitalize and to have the benefit of this gas that is stranded. We can cooperate using our infrastructure, using their gas resources, and look at Europe as the potential customer of our gas. We need to have synergies,” he said. “We need to have not only political stability, but political cooperation.”

Source: Platts