Oil prices get a boost from fall in U.S. unemployment and crude stockpiles

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday after data showed a fall in U.S. unemployment and a sharp drop in crude stockpiles, although concerns that a spike in U.S. coronavirus infections could stall a recovery in fuel demand kept gains in check.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, beating expectations.

Brent crude futures were up 45 cents or 1.07% at $42.48 a barrel by 1448 GMT, after rising 1.8% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.95%, to $40.20 a barrel, adding to a 1.4% rise on Wednesday.