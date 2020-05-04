Oil Prices May Recover Before 2021

Developments in the oil market over the past two months have been catastrophic. From the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the collapse of demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, historic (but ultimately unsuccessful) OPEC+ cuts, to negative prices, the prospects of a crude market rebound seem dim.

And they may be in the short term. But is the end in sight? The answer is, yes.

In the medium to long-term, oil prices will bounce back — such is the nature of this cyclical, boom-bust industry. The advent of COVID-19 epidemic has added a twist to the to the natural cycle of things, however. Typically, oil prices can only drop so low before demand for cheap oil by growing economies rallies prices upwards. But today, with global consumption cut by 30% and storage capacity near its maximum, demand is not there to save oil prices just yet.

The length of the COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent economic recovery will be the primary factor behind the trajectory of oil prices: the sooner pandemic is dealt with, the sooner demand will bring prices back to equilibrium. Eventually people will resume their commutes and their travel — powered by oil.

Furthermore, the April’s negative prices for American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures contracts were a one -off fluke. They should not be treated as an indicator of oil prices staying at this level for a prolonged period. At the time of this writing, WTI is trading above $16 per barrel, while the price of global benchmark Brent hovers at $23.23.

Brent prices will likely remain in the low to mid-$20s for the upcoming months of spring and summer. They may inch towards $30 until an effective vaccine is successfully developed in the fall of 2020 or later.

As I’ve written previously Brent is not in danger of hitting negative prices because it is a seaborne crude, and can more easily be transported and stored in areas with high demand, unlike WTI. I predict that as the global economy starts showing signs of recovery in the fall, oil prices should get back to the high $20s or $30s.

The reasons for such modest growth over the next year and a half are fairly obvious – there is just so much oil on the market. The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia caused the Kingdom to drastically increase its production of the cheapest oil in the world and offer it at significant discounts in the most important markets – Asia and Northwestern Europe – in pursuit of a better market share. We are still feeling the delayed impacts of this output increase.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts a complete recovery of global oil consumption by Q4 2020 despite the massive dip in Q2 and Q3. This is accompanied by a modest decrease in overall production compared to Q1 2020 levels.

But long-term structural changes in energy consumption such as the expansion of shale technology and decline of shale E&P costs, the growth of renewable energy, worldwide access to electric automobiles, etc. will likely keep a ceiling on the future of prices.

It is unlikely for the price of oil to get back to the $70-$80 territory unless there is a massive growth in demand from emerging economies, or a supply shock caused by lack of investment in exploration, or a geo-strategic disaster in the Middle East involving the Gulf.

More realistically, oil prices climb back towards $30-$35 dollars per barrel by December, and from there track the progress of the global recovery.

Such prices are hardly good news for the future of the majority of U.S. shale oil and gas producers, who account for some 8% of the nation’s gross domestic product and contribute some 10 million well-paying jobs. Between 2011 and 2018, the shale boom drove 10% of America’s GDP growth.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City predicts that almost 40% of oil and natural gas producers face insolvency within the year if crude prices remain near $30 a barrel. These are typically smaller companies operating at a thinner margin of profit, who, depending on the oil patch, need the WTI oil price to be around $35 for their operations to remain economically viable.

However, the lesson of the 2014 oil price plunge was that the producers were able to restructure and prioritize their operations in a way that created a more resilient oil market. Major oil corporations have deep enough pockets to buy up the struggling smaller firms and provide the resources needed to survive in this turbulent price environment. The long-term effect of these fluctuations will be a creative destruction, which in a market economy tends to result in a stronger, more resilient industry.

