Oil prices pare gains amid skepticism on OPEC+ supply cuts

Oil prices pared gains on Thursday after rising by more than 1% earlier in the session after OPEC+ producers agreed to output cuts approaching 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year.

Brent crude futures for January gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.09 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EDT (1601 GMT). The front-month Brent contract expires later on Thursday.

The more liquid February contract was down $1.03, or 1.2%, at $81.85.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by $1.09, or 1.4%, to $78.78.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+, who pump more than 40% of the world’s oil, held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss 2024 output amid concerns the market faces a potential surplus.

Their output of some 43 million bpd already reflects cuts of about 5 million bpd aimed at supporting prices and stabilising the market.

OPEC+ sources told Reuters the latest agreement would involve cuts approaching 2 million bpd including Saudi Arabia extending a voluntary cut of 1 million bpd it has had in place since July.

Russia will cut 500,000 bpd and others will also contribute cuts, one source said.

But there is a large degree of skepticism on how individual OPEC members will reach those cuts, according to Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

“This is a very sketchy report – there is a huge question of their credibility in how these cuts will happen,” Yawger said, adding that the UAE is supposed to be increasing production by 200,000 bpd by 2024.

Nigeria has been given a 2024 output quota of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), Angola 1.11 million bpd and Congo 0.277 million bpd, a draft statement from OPEC+ seen by Reuters showed.

OPEC+ oil-producing countries meeting on Thursday to discuss 2024 output levels may convene again before the end of this year, Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab told Reuters.

Algeria has agreed to an addition cut of 50,000 barrels per day for January, he said.

Saudi Arabia’s pledge to extend its voluntary cut would be “really important and take out the risk of a collapse (in any mooted deal),” said Investec analyst Callum Macpherson.

But investors will be waiting for a formal announcement from Thursday’s meeting and a breakdown of the additional cuts.

“Who will have to make the cuts? How long will they last?” Macpherson added.

The meeting, being held on the same day as global leaders gather in Dubai for the U.N. climate conference, was originally scheduled for last week but was deferred because of disagreements over output quotas for African producers.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) ended its meeting on Thursday without making a recommendation regarding 2024 output levels, three delegates told Reuters.

The committee met ahead of the wider meeting of ministers from the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations.

Implementing additional cuts will send prices higher in the immediate future, but the long-term impact is harder to predict, said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Compliance will be an issue and the global oil balance is probably much less tight than OPEC estimates, he said, citing the latest commercial inventory data out of the United States and the effect on demand from stubbornly high interest rates in many major economies.

