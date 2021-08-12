Oil prices steady as IEA warns of demand recovery slowdown

Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the global oil demand recovery.

Brent crude futures rose by 18 cents, or 0.25%, to $71.62 a barrel by 0848 GMT, after dipping to a session-low of $71.19.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged up 9 cents, or 0.13%, to $69.34.

The international energy watchdog said in its monthly report that rising demand for oil reversed course in July and was set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year after the latest wave of COVID infections led countries to re-introduce restrictions.

“Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use,” the Paris-based IEA said.

“We now estimate that demand fell in July as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia.”

The IEA put the demand slump last month at 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and predicted growth would be half a million bpd lower in the second half of the year compared to its estimate last month, noting some changes were due to revisions in data.

That came a day after the United States urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices it sees as a threat to the global economic recovery.

OPEC agreed in July to boost output each month by 400,000 bpd versus the previous month, starting in August, until the rest of their record cuts of 10 million bpd, about 10% of world demand, made in 2020 are phased out.

“The Biden Administration said that the recently agreed production increases will not fully offset previous production cuts imposed during the pandemic,” ANZ said in a note.

