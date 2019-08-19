Oil Prices Trade Higher After Attack on Saudi Oilfield

Oil prices traded higher on Monday, lifted by positive remarks on Sino-U.S. trade talks and by reports of a new drone attack on an Saudi Arabian oilfield.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $55.05 a barrel by 7:30 AM ET (11:30 GMT), while Brent crude futures, the benchmark for oil prices outside the U.S., traded up 35 cents, or 0.6%, to $58.99.

Yemeni rebels reportedly attacked an oil facility in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, causing a fire at a gas plant and adding to geopolitical risk premiums.

Although reports suggested that it would take at least a week to repair the damage, state-run Saudi Aramco said oil production was not affected, paring initial gains of more than 1% in crude.

Crude benefited from a broad-based rally in risk asset after a weekend of mostly upbeat talk from the U.S. administration about trade. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said recent conversations between both sides had been “positive” and teleconferences would continue for a week to 10 days.

He indicated that those could lead to “substantive renewal of negotiations” that could begin with a visit of Chinese negotiators to the U.S.

President Donald Trump nonetheless repeated that he was not ready to “make a deal yet”.

Both OPEC and the International Energy Agency have had to revise down their forecasts for oil demand growth this year due to spillovers from the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Investing.com’s senior commodity analyst Barani Krishnan said that the Federal Reserve’s annual forum at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week should give the market more clarity over the outlook after two weeks of volatility driven by conflicting signals.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, pointed to the latest release of the Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to try and decipher sentiment on black gold.

He said that the report – that reveals the number of short and long positions through Aug. 13 – revealed that WTI’s narrowing discount to Brent attracted continued buying.

“Brent was sold as demand worries took its toll on the global benchmark contract,” he tweeted.

Demand concerns may well have continued to drive the change in positions considering the bearish outlook presented by OPEC in its monthly report on Friday, following the period covered by the CFTC report.

Also weighing on prices, Baker Hughes’ data released on Friday showed that U.S. energy firms increased the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in seven weeks despite plans by most producers to cut spending on new drilling this year

In other energy trading, gasoline futures inched up 0.1% to $1.6590 a gallon by 7:33 AM ET (11:33 GMT), while heating oil edged forward 0.2% to $1.8172 a gallon.

Lastly, natural gas futures traded down 1.5% to $2.167 per million British thermal unit.

Source: Investing