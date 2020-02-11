Oil producers still in talks over extending output cut -Algeria minister

Recent News

  

OPEC members are still in talks with oil producers who are not part of the organisation over recommendations to extend a cut in output, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Monday.

“We are in discussion with our partners for the implementation of the recommendations of the OPEC technical committee,” he said on state radio.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Susan Fenton)

