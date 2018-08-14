Oil Rebounds as Financial Markets Steady After Turkey Turmoil

Oil rebounded as financial markets stabilized after the initial panic over Turkey’s economic meltdown eased.

Futures in New York added 1 percent, recouping Monday’s losses. Many developing-nation currencies, which tumbled following the collapse of Turkey’s lira, recovered on Tuesday. In the U.S., crude stockpiles probably extended declines last week, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The lira’s dive in recent weeks has prompted a rather muted reaction among commodities, though other threats to global growth — such as a trade war between the U.S. and China — continue to damp confidence. Oil-supply risks remain, and crude futures have kept within a narrow range this month as traders weigh potential losses from Iran against increased OPEC production.

Breathing Easier

“Today the Turkish lira is strengthening, so the market is breathing a bit easier, lowering the shoulders a little bit,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB in Oslo. Concern now shifts from demand to supply as Iranian sanctions loom, he said.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery traded at $67.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 65 cents, at 10:30 a.m. London time. The contract fell 43 cents on Monday. Total volume traded Tuesday was about 22 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement advanced 68 cents to $73.29 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and traded at a $6.09 premium to WTI for the same month. The global benchmark crude declined 20 cents to $72.61 on Monday.

In the U.S., crude inventories probably fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, according to the Bloomberg survey of analysts before government data due Wednesday. Stockpiles in the nation’s storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, probably increased by 500,000 barrels.

Other oil-market news:

Libyan oil output has risen to more than 1 million barrels a day, according to a person familiar. Production from its biggest field, Sharara, is back to normal after dropping last month when an armed group kidnapped staff.

OPEC crude production rose in July, despite sliding output in Libya, Iran and Saudi Arabia, the organization said in its monthly oil market report, citing secondary-source figures.

Canadian heavy-oil producers are facing a new barrier to marketing their crude. New rules limiting the amount of sulfur allowed in shipping fuel are expected to cut demand for both high-sulfur fuel oil and the sour crude that yields it.

Source: Bloomberg