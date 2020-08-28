Oil refineries, ports assessing possible damages after Hurricane Laura

Texas and Louisiana crude oil refineries and ports were assessing potential damages on Aug. 27 and deciding when to begin reopening after Hurricane Laura swept through the region overnight.

The two large oil refineries operated by Citgo Petroleum and Phillips 66 near Lake Charles, Louisiana were most directly in the path of the strong Category 4 hurricane, but five major oil refineries also had closed on the Texas side of the state line in advance of the storm. All five of the Texas refineries should restart soon after they pass safety inspections, the companies said.

More than 2.3 million b/d of oil-refining capacity was taken offline in advance of Laura’s landfall.

“We have a team assembled and ready to begin assessment of the refinery, our service providers and our port facilities,” Citgo said of its Lake Charles operations in a statement. “We understand the importance of maintaining supply to our customers and the American economy and will be working diligently to safely bring the refinery back online.”

Phillips 66 spokesman Dennis Nuss said assessments were ongoing and that any updates likely wouldn’t be provided until late in the day or until Aug. 28. Citgo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Storm damages and power outages were widespread throughout the Lake Charles region, so refinery closures could still drag out for several days.

The LOOP oil-shipping facility in Louisiana remained closed and could reopen as early as Aug. 28 if no serious damage is discovered, a LOOP official said.

Farther east, New Orleans area ports were open, although the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and Port of New Orleans were open with restrictions.

In Texas, the four major refineries in Port Arthur and Beaumont that are operated by Motiva, ExxonMobil, Total and Valero Energy had all closed, as well as Chevron’s Pasadena Refinery closer to Houston. They will restart if they pass safety assessments.

“The Beaumont complex remains safely shutdown,” said ExxonMobil spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry. “We are conducting a preliminary assessment to determine the impact of the storm on our facilities. All essential personnel who remained at the facilities during the storm are safe and have been accounted for.”

He added that ExxonMobil’s Baytown and Baton Rouge complexes continued to operate safely.

‘MINIMAL DAMAGE’ AT MOTIVA’S PORT ARTHUR

The nation’s largest refinery, Motiva’s Port Arthur facility that churns through almost 630,000 b/d, and its terminals only sustained “minimal damage.”

“Motiva will conduct all necessary assessments and preparations to ready its Port Arthur refinery and chemical plant for startup as soon as it is safe to do so,” Motiva said in a statement.

Chevron’s 110,000 b/d Pasadena Refinery was gearing up to restart.

“We have completed our post-Laura assessment of the Pasadena refinery, which did not sustain any damage during the storm,” said Chevron spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua. “We continue to meet the supply needs of our customers.”

Likewise, Valero spokeswoman Lillian Riojas said its Port Arthur Refinery is undergoing a “thorough safety, environmental and operational assessment of refinery status and potential storm impacts.”

And Total said it is bringing its operations back online, but first completing damage checks at the Port Arthur Refinery before initiating startup.

According to shipping sources, the Houston Ship Channel is expected to reopen at around noon on Aug. 27 after avoiding any major storm impacts.

The ports of Freeport, Galveston, Houston and Texas City remained closed Aug. 27, according to the US Coast Guard.

Magellan Midstream Partners said its East Houston terminal hub is operating normally after briefly suspending truck-loading operations late on Aug. 26. Magellan had shut down its nearby Galena Park oil and refined products terminal.

“We are in the process of conducting final inspection at the facility this morning and can report that we did not encounter any wind damage or flooding issues,” said Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine. “We expect to resume normal operations at the facility in the near future.”

Source: Platts