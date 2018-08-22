Recent News

  

Oil spill reported on Columbia River near Kalama

The U.S. Coast Guard reported an oil sheen roughly 20 feet by 75 feet Monday morning just past river mile marker 75 near Kalama.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn said the exact amount and source of the spill are unknown.

The Washington Department of Ecology also sent investigators to the river after receiving reports of a spill near Woodland.

“We don’t know for sure, but (it) doesn’t sound like it is a really big one … but all spills are a concern,” said Ecology spokeswoman Sandy Howard.
Source: The Columbian

