Oil Spill Response Limited supports successful ship-to-ship ammonia transfers paving the way for ammonia bunkering in the Pilbara region

Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) is pleased to have played a crucial role in supporting the recent ammonia ship-to-ship transfer pilot, launched through a tripartite collaboration between the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), Pilbara Ports and Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA). This groundbreaking operation, conducted at the Port of Dampier in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, represents a step forward in realising Pilbara’s potential as a green ammonia bunkering hub.

Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) has collaborated with industry leaders involved in this trial to develop an emergency response plan to help support the ship-to-ship ammonia transfers.

The two successful ammonia transfers, completed under rigorous safety protocols, signify a significant advancement toward establishing Pilbara as a key player in low-GHG emission shipping. These operations were overseen by Pilbara Ports and Australian Government agencies, ensuring that all safety, environmental, and regulatory measures were met.

OSRL’s Role in Ensuring Safety and Readiness

OSRL’s involvement was critical in developing comprehensive emergency response procedures tailored to the unique risks associated with ammonia transfers. The findings from these studies formed the basis for a Pilbara-specific draft Emergency Response Plan (ERP) that Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) and partners, BlueTack and Stream Marine Technical helped develop for this trial. Key safety protocols, such as the use of emergency release couplings, emergency shutdown devices, and purging procedures, were implemented to mitigate risks. OSRL’s extensive expertise in handling potential spill scenarios was instrumental in ensuring the operation’s success, and as part of the recommendation, an ex-AMSA fire-fighting tug was deployed to be on standby in the event of an emergency.

These procedures were reviewed by authorities, including the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), Department of Transport (DoT), and Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), ensuring a coordinated approach to incident response.

CEO for OSRL, Vania De Stefani said:

“This initiative marks a significant step toward a more sustainable future for the shipping industry, and OSRL is honoured to play a key role in its success. We are proud to have supported this critical trial by developing the emergency response plan, showcasing our commitment to collaboration with industry leaders. By working closely with key stakeholders, we were able to apply our expertise in oil spill response and contingency planning to ensure safety and effective incident control. The success of this trial is a testament to strong partnerships and open communication, allowing us to overcome technical and operational challenges together throughout the project.”

Supporting the Future of Ammonia as a Marine Fuel

The success of these ammonia transfers not only demonstrates the operational feasibility of ammonia bunkering but also lays a foundation for future low-emission maritime activities in the Pilbara and beyond. OSRL’s contribution to this trial strengthens its commitment to supporting environmentally responsible shipping solutions, particularly as the global shipping industry seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

OSRL looks forward to continuing its collaboration with industry leaders as part of a broader effort to enable ammonia as a marine fuel.

Source: Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL)