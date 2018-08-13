Oil Steady as Emerging-Market Fears Escalate Amid Turkey Crisis

Oil held steady even as Turkey’s economic strife sparked an emerging-market sell-off, fueling fears of broader market turmoil.

West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed in New York after adding 1.2 percent Friday. The Turkish lira extended declines to a record low, sending tremors through global markets and spurring a shift to haven assets. The rout countered oil-supply concerns amid U.S.-Iranian tensions, which earlier buoyed crude.

Turkey’s currency has been a casualty of a deepening crisis spurred by the administration’s growth-at-all-costs agenda and a worsening spat with the U.S., which has sanctioned the country. Turkish policy makers have now made their first move to bolster the financial system, promising to “take all necessary measures,” though there was no mention of higher interest rates.

“The key risk to oil is the contagion risk to other emerging markets, especially those representing a major share of demand growth,” said Ole Sloth Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. Traders “are most certainly looking for Turkey to contain the situation and come up with viable solutions.”

WTI crude for September delivery fell as much as 34 cents to $67.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was little changed at $67.64 as of 10:38 a.m. London time. The contract climbed 82 cents on Friday. Total volume traded Monday was about 34 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement was up 0.2 percent at $72.93 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and traded at a $5.95 premium to WTI for the same month. The global benchmark crude advanced 74 cents to $72.81 on Friday.

Iran Sanctions

Oil earlier rose higher amid supply concerns as Iran’s foreign minister said the OPEC nation won’t meet with the U.S. at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. The Trump administration has forecast that international buyers will cut Iranian imports by as much as 1 million barrels a day once renewed sanctions take effect, according to people familiar with the matter.

In America, the number of working oil rigs rose by 10 to 869 last week, the highest level since March 2015, Baker Hughes data showed. Producers have recently announced billions of dollars of new investments in the Permian Basin and elsewhere as they chase oil prices near three-year highs.

Source: Bloomberg