Oil Struggles Near $68 as Inventory Gain Overshadows Iran Fears

Oil’s recovery, buoyed by potential supply risks, was capped by rising U.S. inventories while President Donald Trump neared a decision on whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Futures in New York held steady after rising 1 percent Wednesday, the biggest gain in two weeks. U.S. data showed that stockpiles last week climbed the most since January, beating estimates. Meanwhile, Trump has set a May 12 deadline to decide whether to pull out of a deal between Iran and world powers that eased restrictions on the OPEC producer’s crude exports in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Crude futures in New York and London have risen more than 10 percent over the past two months on escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East and speculation that Trump may withdraw from the Iran agreement. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia seem determined to keep cutting production even after achieving their main target following 16 months of output curbs to clear a global glut.

“Our base case still calls for a balanced oil market in 2018” as “non-OPEC supply growth will outpace demand growth,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG in Zurich. “The growing supply uncertainties are the key reasons why we believe the oil market has priced in a risk premium.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was up 18 cents at $68.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:25 a.m. London time, after advancing 68 cents on Wednesday. Total volume traded was about 9 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent crude for July settlement rose 15 cents to $73.51 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, after adding 0.3 percent on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude was at a $5.59 premium to July WTI.

U.S. Data

Yuan-denominated futures for September delivery were up 0.8 percent at 447 yuan a barrel in afternoon trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The contract dropped 0.2 percent to 443.5 yuan on Wednesday.

The Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude inventories rose 6.22 million barrels last week, compared with a 1.23 million-barrel gain estimated in a Bloomberg survey. Stockpiles in the nation’s oil-storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, increased 416,000 barrels, and those on the logistically isolated West Coast led with a 4.88 million-barrel build, the most since 1999.

While Trump says no final decision has been made on the Iran accord, the administration has in recent days signaled it’s more likely to leave the agreement. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering next steps for the “flawed” deal. With Trump in the past calling the pact “insane,” a pull-out would drive up oil prices as it may disrupt sales by OPEC’s third-largest producer, according to Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc.

Other oil-market news:

The trading unit of one of the world’s biggest refiners, Sinopec, is displeased with Saudi Arabia’s oil pricing for a second month, which may benefit crude sales from the U.S. and Russia.

An International Monetary Fund report on the Saudi economy shows why the government would like oil prices to keep climbing — the IMF raised its estimate for the price Saudis need to balance their budget this year to $88 a barrel, 26 percent more than an assessment in October.

Shale producers’ most pressing task this earnings season is to assure markets their barrels won’t get stuck in Midland, Texas. Companies including Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and Noble Energy Inc. are stressing their ability to move oil and gas out of the Permian basin in West Texas.

Source: Bloomberg