Oil supplies to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline have resumed

Oil supplies to Slovakia via Russia’s Druzhba pipeline have resumed and oil is expected to arrive to the country later on Wednesday, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said.

Shipment of crude oil via the Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been interrupted over the past days. Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said the suspension was due to a Ukrainian drone attack on a metering station.

“According to our information, after the removal of technical causes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in the section outside Slovakia, the pumping of oil towards our territory has been resumed and the receipt of oil to Slovakia is expected today in the evening,” Transpetrol said.

It said on Tuesday that flows of oil to Slovakia through the pipeline were suspended, expecting it to resume later in evening of the same day.

The southern section of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil from Russia to Europe, forks in Ukraine near the Slovak border, with one line supplying Slovakia and Czech Republic while the other reaches Hungary.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)