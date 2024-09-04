Oil tanker loading crude at Libya’s Brega port, engineers say

The 600,000-barrel oil tanker Front Jaguar was loading at Libya’s Brega port on Wednesday, engineers told Reuters and Kpler data showed, despite a blockade that has halted other exports.

The tanker was permitted to load oil from storage after exports had been halted at major Libyan ports, the engineers said, without giving further details. The eastern-based government in the divided country has ordered a shutdown to all oil production.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfali and Ahmad Ghaddar, Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by Peter Graff)