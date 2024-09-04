Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Oil tanker loading crude at Libya’s Brega port, engineers say

Oil tanker loading crude at Libya’s Brega port, engineers say

in International Shipping News 04/09/2024

The 600,000-barrel oil tanker Front Jaguar was loading at Libya’s Brega port on Wednesday, engineers told Reuters and Kpler data showed, despite a blockade that has halted other exports.

The tanker was permitted to load oil from storage after exports had been halted at major Libyan ports, the engineers said, without giving further details. The eastern-based government in the divided country has ordered a shutdown to all oil production.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfali and Ahmad Ghaddar, Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by Peter Graff)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×