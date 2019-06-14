Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Oil tanker owners DHT and Heidmar halt new bookings to Mid-East Gulf

Oil tanker owners DHT and Heidmar halt new bookings to Mid-East Gulf

in International Shipping News 14/06/2019

Oil tanker owners DHT Holdings and Heidmar have suspended new bookings to the Mid-East Gulf, three ship brokers said, following suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

DHT has a large fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Heidmar has a wide range of oil tankers. One source said they had suspended offerings for their Suezmax vessels, capable of carrying 1 million barrels and their VLCCs.

The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Ron Bousso and Julia Payne, additional reporting by Victoria Klesty in Oslo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software