Oil tanker ‘Sounion’ towed to safety by operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES had previously evacuated the ship’s crew to a safe location, thus preventing a humanitarian disaster.

Any oil spill resulting from the fire could have caused one of the largest oil spills from tankers and led to an environmental catastrophe with devastating environmental and economic consequences for the region and its inhabitants.

Since the attack, the European Union has conducted intensive diplomatic and military contacts with regional and international actors to contribute to finding a quick and effective solution to prevent a major environmental crisis.

Source: EUNAVFOR