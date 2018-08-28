Oil Trades Near Two-Week High as U.S. and Mexico Near Trade Deal

Oil traded near the highest closing level in more than two weeks on estimates that U.S. crude inventories fell and as the prospect of a new U.S.-Mexico trade pact spurred wider financial-market optimism.

Futures held near $69 a barrel in New York as President Donald Trump said the U.S. is pursuing a new trade accord with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, American crude inventories are forecast to have fallen further last week after slumping more than expected in the seven days to Aug. 17.

“Pretty much in all of the financial front, things look bullish at the moment,” said Michael Poulsen, an analyst at Global Risk Management Ltd.

Still, oil prices are little changed this month as threats to supply from OPEC members Iran and Venezuela are balanced by fears that the trade dispute between the U.S and China will hurt economic growth.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 9 cents to $68.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:42 a.m. in London, after gaining 15 cents on Monday.

Brent crude for October settlement rose 40 cents to $76.61 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The London futures’ premium over WTI rose to as high as $7.65, the most since June 22.

U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have dropped by 1.49 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey before government data due Wednesday. They fell 5.84 million barrels the week earlier, against expectations for a 2-million-barrel slide.

Other oil-market news:

OPEC and its allies raised production in July, putting their implementation of supply curbs at 109 percent compared with 115 percent in June, according to people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia has granted its state-owned oil company a 40-year concession to exploit the kingdom’s hydrocarbon reserves as part of Aramco’s preparation for a potential initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.

Source: Bloomberg