Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Oil workers strike at Petrobras; company says production not affected

Oil workers strike at Petrobras; company says production not affected

in Oil & Companies News 30/05/2018

The FUP oil workers union in Brazil said on Wednesday that workers joined the call for a nationwide strike on at least 20 oil rigs in lucrative Campos basin, along with several other areas around the country.

The 72-hour strike was called to protest the fuel pricing policies of Petroleo Brasileiro SA and to demand the resignation of chief executive Pedro Parente. The state-led firm said in a statement that there were no production losses so far. It said contingency crews took over operations at these units, keeping output stable.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software