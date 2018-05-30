Oil workers strike at Petrobras; company says production not affected

The FUP oil workers union in Brazil said on Wednesday that workers joined the call for a nationwide strike on at least 20 oil rigs in lucrative Campos basin, along with several other areas around the country.

The 72-hour strike was called to protest the fuel pricing policies of Petroleo Brasileiro SA and to demand the resignation of chief executive Pedro Parente. The state-led firm said in a statement that there were no production losses so far. It said contingency crews took over operations at these units, keeping output stable.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)