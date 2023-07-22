Oilfield services giant SLB beats second-quarter profit estimates

Recent News

  

in Oil & Companies News 22/07/2023

SLB SLB.N beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as a rebound in offshore and international drilling activity boosted demand for its equipment, wrapping up upbeat earnings from the world’s top oilfield services providers.

The company, formerly called Schlumberger, reported a net income, excluding items, of 72 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj)

