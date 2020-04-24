Oil’s Well that Ends Well

I know. We all saw it. Like the world’s most epic game of Jenga ending, it all came crashing down. Those who were closely watching the trading of the May contract of WTI will be all too aware of the negative pricing that occurred this week. Those who were doing more productive things than sitting there watching a screen with your jaw agape, your eyes do not deceive you, you read correctly, negative prices.

There is more to this scenario than first meets the eye though. It’s true that the last trading day of the May contract for WTI did indeed go negative, but there are several reasons for this. First, this contract was expiring. It seems that many traders left it too late to close out their positions, which depressed prices as many tried to exit it simultaneously as it came towards expiry day.

Second, they needed to get out of this contract. Why? I hear you ask. Well the WTI, unlike Brent, is a physically settled contract. So, if you – the button bashing, IG index using, home trader – were long this contract and you absentmindedly forgot to exit, then you would be sat there in your beige y-fronts having to take delivery of American crude from Cushing. Not, we surmise, the ideal scenario to have gotten yourself into on a quiet April evening. This, therefore, caused a dramatic drop in prices as traders gave away money to make sure that they didn’t have to take delivery.

And lastly, we are still in a market that after months of negotiations and promises hasn’t dealt with the serious mismatch between supply and demand. Once again, the API has predicted, and the EIA has confirmed, large builds in stock levels in the US. Last week a build of 19.2 Mn bbls was confirmed and this week a 15 Mn bbl increase. This shows starkly the situation the market finds itself in. Despite all the talk, despite the cuts agreements, despite China coming back online somewhat, there still is nowhere for all this oil to go.

The drop in price has had a knock-on effect to other markets such as ETFs and freight. All those investors that put in piles of cash betting on recovering oil markets have been stung badly by this drop. The largest oil ETF alone – The United States oil fund – saw increasing cash flows of $1.5bn from green thumbed investors last week. Alas it may have been more advantageous to have kept it under the mattress.

For the dry freight market, the collapse of oil prices has meant that ships have moved from slow steaming to higher speeds which has exacerbated a problem of lack of cargo in a fragile market. Oil producers are now looking at any nook or cranny that they can use to store oil to help alleviate the glut, something which has benefited the tanker market considerably.

TD3 rates (VLCC route from the Arab Gulf to China) broke above $40/mt on its May contract, as companies moved increasingly to floating storage. This tanker market has been the ugly duckling of the commodity world, in being one of the few markets that has directly benefitted from calamitously weak oil prices.

All’s well that ends well, but it really doesn’t look like it’s going to end well for oil at all at this rate…

Source: FIS (Freight Investor Services)