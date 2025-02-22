Okeanis Eco Tankers projects $50,000 daily VLCC earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. reported its unaudited condensed financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve-month period of 2024, which are attached to this press release.

Financial performance of the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

• Revenues of $85.2 million in Q4 2024, compared to $91.7 million in Q4 2023.

• Profit of $13.2 million in Q4 2024, compared to $21.3 million in Q4 2023.

• Vessel operating expenses of $9.6 million in Q4 2024, compared to $10.6 in Q4 2023.

• Earnings per share of $0.41 in Q4 2024, compared to $0.66 in Q4 2023.

• Cash (including restricted cash) of $54.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $54.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

Financial performance of the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

• Revenues of $393.2 million in 12M 2024, compared to $413.1 million in 12M 2023.

• Profit of $108.9 million in 12M 2024, compared to $145.2 million in 12M 2023.

• Vessel operating expenses of $42.4 million in 12M 2024, compared to $41.7 in 12M 2023.

• Earnings per share of $3.38 in 12M 2024, compared to $4.51 in 12M 2023.

Alternative performance metrics and market developments

• Time charter equivalent (“TCE”, a non-IFRS measure) revenue of $49.4 million in Q4 2024.

• EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* (non-IFRS measures*) of $35.2 million and $37.1 million, respectively, in Q4 2024.

• Adjusted profit* and Adjusted earnings per share* (non-IFRS measures*) of $13.0 million or $0.41 per basic and diluted share in Q4 2024.

• Fleetwide daily TCE rate of $39,000 per operating day in Q4 2024; VLCC and Suezmax TCE rates of $38,500 and $39,600 per operating day, respectively, in Q4 2024.

• Daily vessel operating expenses (“Daily Opex”, a non-IFRS measure*) of $8,321 per calendar day, including management fees, in Q4 2024.

• In Q1 2025 to date, 81% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average TCE rate of $39,100 per day and 77% of the available Suezmax spot days have been booked at an average TCE rate of $33,400 per day.

Declaration of Q4 2024 dividend

The Company’s board of directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per common share to shareholders. Dividends payable to common shares registered in the Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK. The cash payment will be paid on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025. The common shares will be traded ex-dividend on the NYSE as from and including March 3, 2025, and the common shares will be traded ex-dividend on the Oslo Børs as from and including February 28, 2025. Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, dividends payable on common shares registered with Euronext VPS are expected to be distributed to Euronext VPS shareholders on or about March 20, 2025.

Source: Okeanis Eco Tankers