OKEE Maritime to Enhance Environmental Performance with StormGeo’s CII Solution

German shipowner OKEE Maritime, which manages a fleet of ten container vessels in regional feeder services worldwide, adopts StormGeo’s digitalization tools to improve environmental performance, including StormGeo’s route optimization and fleet performance management solutions.

In addition to onboard weather-based route optimization software and an advanced data reporting tool from StormGeo, Hamburg-based OKEE Maritime has added fleet performance management services to its arsenal. This gives them access to StormGeo’s s-Insight platform for environmental performance, which includes the newly released Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Simulator.

StormGeo’s CII Simulator is a first-to-market solution delivering a flexible, powerful, and actionable tool to collaborate on operational deployment to achieve desirable CII ratings. With StormGeo’s CII Simulator, OKEE Maritime can face the impending industry challenges associated with IMO’s upcoming regulations and develop a competitive advantage in the market.

“Our vessels are competitive, and we want them to continue this way. StormGeo CII Simulator supports us in determining CII ratings and finding ways to improve them through implementing operational measures,” said Bastian Herkendell, Fleet Manager at OKEE Maritime.

OKEE Maritime will also receive StormGeo’s alert services as part of its fleet performance management solution. The experts from StormGeo’s fleet performance center provide customized alerts of vessel performance and inform crew onboard and shore-based fleet managers. These services will help OKEE Maritime improve ship-to-shore transparency and operational efficiency. “Having transparency in our operations that includes CII tools supports us in optimizing operational efficiency jointly with our charterer,” Bastian continues.

“With StormGeo’s solution, OKEE can adapt to new market requirements and embrace innovation and new technologies,” Bastian concludes.

StormGeo helps shipping companies prepare for increasingly stringent environmental requirements and reach ambitious sustainability targets. StormGeo and Alfa Laval will head to SMM Hamburg on 6 – 9 September 2022 to discuss new solutions that help the maritime industry decarbonize its operations and meet environmental requirements.

Source: StormGeo