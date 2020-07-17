Okra Energy Alabama Awarded Export Contract for Containerized LNG to Mexico

Okra Energy Alabama (USA) has been awarded a renewable five-year contract to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Enestas Energy & Gas, a company specializing in the distribution of natural gas in Mexico through virtual pipelines, mainly focused on mining, industrial parks, transport, greenhouses and power generation. Okra Energy Alabama’s 100,000 GPD natural gas liquefaction facility under construction in McIntosh, Alabama will fulfill this export contract.

According to CEO Mark Clark, “We’re proud to bring new technologies and enhanced energy sector jobs to Washington County through our supply contract with Enestas Energy & Gas, who share our belief that access to Natural Gas is a basic asset for the development of any country.” Natural gas is an excellent, stable and low-cost alternative fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat global warming.

Okra Energy supplies both LNG and LNG liquefaction technology to various markets throughout the Americas, most recently in Peru, where it installed the first small-scale LNG facility for the Andean nation, bringing containerized LNG to the country’s northern gas suppliers and major manufacturing facilities.

According to Enestas CEO Caio Zapata, “This supply contract with Okra Energy Alabama will allow us to continue and improve our distribution capabilities in Mexico.”

Enestas Energy & Gas built the first dual LNG and liquid ethane port terminal on Mexico’s Gulf Coast in 2019, which features automated storage and an unloading system for midsize vessels up to 22,000 m3. Subsequently, Enestas transports the cryogenic product to the customer’s facility.

Okra Energy specializes in the manufacture of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas technologies, creating new US exports and energy sector jobs for Washington County, a designated Opportunity Zone. Okra Energy’s LNG and LNG technologies support the demand for cleaner burning natural gas in high growth markets throughout the Americas, including industrial manufacturing and power generation.

Source: Okra Energy