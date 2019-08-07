Oldendorff Carriers chooses PAS ε-ORB software for its fleet

Cyprus-based maritime technology & marine risk prevention firm Prevention at Sea Ltd has been awarded a contract from Oldenorff Carriers for switching from the traditional paper Oil Record Book to ε-ORB (electronic Oil Record Book).

Oldendorff Carriers’ decision was based on recognition of the burdens arising from the use of the traditional paper version of MARPOL Oil Record Books as well as the complexity and accuracy of recording proper operational entries relating to discharges, transfers and other operations as required under MARPOL Annex I, regulations 17 (Part I) and 36 (Part II).

Founder and CEO of Prevention at Sea Ltd, Petros Achtypis stated “We are very proud that Oldendorff Carriers, as part of their ‘digitalization’ strategy, have expressed their trust in our electronic Oil Record Book following extensive testing on board their fleet. Undoubtedly, Oldendorff Carriers’ decision evidences their determination to ‘go paperless’ once MARPOL amendments for e-log books come in effect on 1st October 2020 constituting a great milestone and a giant step for the Industry.” Mr Achtypis added “PAS will continue serving the Shipping Industry by releasing in the near future diversified and innovative products based on effective data monitoring, bench-marking and identification of uncommon patterns with the aim to simplify and standardize current inefficient and time-consuming shipping workflows on board or onshore.”

The signing of a comprehensive fleet agreement involves a staggered roll out of ε-ORB across the Oldendorff fleet starting with adopting the software for each vessel’s tank configuration, vessel installation, user training, follow-through and continuous support.

“Maintaining a traditional oil record book lends itself to a variety of coding and calculation errors, each of which bear significant consequences in terms of regulatory enforcement. We found that ε-ORB solves these challenges and is the most comprehensive and MARPOL compliant electronic record book available. We are very happy with the well thought out implementation plan offered by Prevention at Sea” said Oldendorff Carriers spokesman, Scott Bergeron.

ε-ORB is the first electronic oil record book approved by major flag registries and authorities is used to electronically record the required entries for discharges, transfers and other operations as required under MARPOL Annex I, regulations 17 (Part I) and 36 (Part II).

Prevention at Sea is a LR certified Risk Assessor and Maritime Technology firm established in 2013. The company delivers maritime consultancy, audits and risk assessments as well as maritime software products including Virtual Reality assessments under the umbrella of the company’s H.EL.M.E.T. project (Human Element Maritime Enhancement Tool).

Due to the company’s innovative projects and achievements, Prevention at Sea managed to win two Lloyd’s List Awards in NY/USA and Singapore in 2017 as well as the NAMEPA Innovation Award and the Tanker Shipping and Trade Technical Award for 2017. The company was also a finalist for another Lloyd’s List Innovation award in Middle East and Africa in 2017. In 2018, Prevention at Sea was a finalist for the Lloyd’s List Global Awards, Safety sector.

Source: Prevention at Sea