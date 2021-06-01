OLDENDORFF CARRIERS: Fresh Deals Concluded With Our Japanese Business Partners

OLDENDORFF CARRIERS is pleased to report, that a few more deals were entered into in Japan, leveraging our strong ties with Japanese business partners.

Earlier this year, we ordered a 182,000 tdw eco Capesize newbuilding at Namura Shipbuilding for delivery during the 4th quarter of 2022. It features a Mitsui-MAN B&W 6G70ME-C9.5(EGRBP) NOX Tier III main engine and a new hull form, which results in a very low fuel consumption. Our last order in Japan was at Oshima Shipbuilding, who have delivered 2 x 100,500 tdw Post-panamaxes and 3 x 62,600 tdw Ultramaxes to us during 2020.

We had also bought three secondhand Post-panamaxes from three Japanese owners, which will enter our fleet between June and early July 2021 under the following new names:

1 x 99,000 tdw – built 2013 Tsuneishi – tbrn “Clivia Oldendorff”

1 x 96,000 tdw – built 2013 Imabari – tbrn “Claas Oldendorff”

1 x 96,000 tdw – built 2011 Imabari – tbrn “Cedric Oldendorff” (EGCS fitted)

Our operated fleet of around 750 vessels include 34 ships of all size classes on long period charter from Japanese ship owners, many of whom have a long term relationship with us. Furthermore, we will at any given time employ a number of Japanese owned vessels on shorter periods and trip charter. The fixtures are being done via brokers or via our Tokyo office.

