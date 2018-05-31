Oldendorff Carriers Joins Sustainable Shipping Initiative

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (“SSI”), a pioneering coalition of companies from across the global shipping industry, today announced that the dry bulk shipowner and operator Oldendorff Carriers has become a member.

Oldendorff joins other SSI members, including ABN-Amro, AkzoNobel, Bunge, China Navigation, IMC Shipping, Lloyd’s Register, Louis Dreyfus, Maersk, Priya Blue, Rightship and Wartsila, who are working together with NGOs Forum for the Future and WWF to help create a more environmentally sustainable maritime industry by 2040.

Oldendorff Carriers usually has around 700 bulk carriers under operation at any one time. Since 2014, they have invested in around 60 ‘eco’ newbuildings, which have been delivered from China, Korea and Japan. They feature low fuel consumption and significantly reduced emissions compared with older ships. Most long-term time chartered ships are also ‘eco’ type ships.

Scott Jones, Director of Communications at Oldendorff, said: “Oldendorff Carriers is pleased to join the distinguished members of the SSI to share ideas and find a profitable and practical way forward on sustainability in the shipping industry. We found the SSI an excellent forum to address shipping specific sustainability issues, with like-minded companies.”

Tom Holmer, General Manager of SSI, said: “Oldendorff are a great addition to the SSI, providing the perspective of a large bulk operator into the deliberations about sustainability and long-term thinking on the maritime industry. The sharing of ideas and best practice across different organisations is a critical part of our journey towards reducing greenhouse gases, developing new technology and becoming more transparent and accountable. Oldendorff’s input into these issues makes them a very welcome addition to our membership.”

Source: OLDENDORFF