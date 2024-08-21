Oldendorff Carriers partners with Procureship to enhance procurement capabilities for its global fleet of dry bulk vessels

Procureship, provider of the world’s leading e-procurement platform, has partnered with German shipowner Oldendorff Carriers to supply its technology in order to support the procurement capabilities of Oldendorffs’ fleet of dry bulk vessels.

The partnership will leverage Procureship’s innovative e-procurement platform, which utilises automation and Machine Learning, to increase the efficiency of Oldendorff Carriers’ procurement operations, provide access to a greater number of global marine suppliers and service providers and bolster its data-driven decision-making capabilities.

The move comes as Oldendorff Carriers, which operates over 675 bulkers and transports about 380 million tons of bulk cargo annually, continues to drive the sustainability efforts of its fleet of Capesize, Panamax, Supramax, Handysize, and Transshipment vessels to reduce its carbon footprint and cut costs.

With the addition of Oldendorff Carriers to the platform, Procureship now has more than 2,000 vessels from over 80 fleet owners and operators utilising their system, making it one of the world’s fastest growing digital platforms in the maritime space.

“Our latest partnership with Oldendorff Carriers is a testament to the extensive growth Procureship has seen over the past few years. We continue to see more and more vessel owners enhancing their operational capabilities by using the right digital tools and using real-time data to improve their decision-making. Procureship enables shipping companies to improve their procurement models, making processes cheaper, faster, and more secure, as well as improving their sustainability credentials. We’re delighted to welcome Oldendorff Carriers to the Procureship platform and look forward to many years of close collaboration together,” said Grigoris Lamprou, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Procureship.

“In a fast-paced purchasing environment, it is important that we have access to efficient and intuitive software. We believe that we have found this with Procureship, and we are looking forward to the collaboration,” said Henning Wegner, Head of Procurement at Oldendorff Carriers.

Oldendorff Carriers is the latest German shipowner to utilise the Procureship platform, following Neu Seeschiffahrt, Orion Reederei, TB Marine, and Zeaborn Ship Management, as the Greek e-procurement provider continues to collaborate with more European ship owners, operators and managers.

Source: Procureship