Oldendorff Successfully Installs Rotor Sails

Oldendorff Carriers (Oldendorff) is pleased to announce the successful installation and operational deployment of Rotor Sails on the Chinook Oldendorff. Through a joint agreement first announced in December 2023, the Chinook Oldendorff transports Elk Valley Resources (EVR) steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver to customers across the Pacific Ocean.

“The collaboration with EVR on this project exemplifies how partnerships can drive meaningful progress,” said Russ McNeil, Managing Director of Oldendorff Vancouver. “The Chinook Oldendorff reflects our commitment to deliver practical environment conscious solutions that align with our clients’ needs and our long-term sustainability goals.”

Equipped with Norsepower Rotor Sails™, the Chinook Oldendorff harnesses wind energy to generate additional thrust, expecting to reduce fuel consumption on transpacific routes by about 10-15%.

“We applaud Oldendorff Carriers and Elk Valley Resources for their leadership to reduce emissions from the shipping industry. Their innovative efforts are in line with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s ongoing commitment to environmental protection, and we are pleased to welcome the Chinook Oldendorff at the Port of Vancouver.”, commented Jennifer Natland, Vice-President, Properties and Environment, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Originally built in 2020 as the Dietrich Oldendorff, this Post Panamax vessel was renamed the Chinook Oldendorff to reflect the synergy between the Rotor Sail technology and the natural wind patterns in the Pacific Northwest. The word “Chinook” originates from the First Nations people of the Pacific Northwest referring to a type of wind with coastal and inland variations. Coastal Chinooks are southwesterly winds blowing in from the ocean, while the inland Chinooks are warm, dry winds that descend the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The name references the innovative use of mother nature to lower emissions on the vessel’s journeys.

This initiative also aligns with global efforts to create greener supply chains and reduce the industry’s carbon footprint, marking a key step toward decarbonizing maritime operations.

Source: Oldendorff Carriers