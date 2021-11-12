OljOla Shipping increases digitisation through Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager

OljOla Shipping, an operator of modern tankers based in Donsö, an island located in the southern archipelago of Gothenburg in Sweden, has implemented Cloud Fleet Manager from Hanseaticsoft, a leading provider of maritime software, to improve their efficiencies, automate tasks and drive down costs.

Family run business OljOla Shipping operates three modern bunker vessels which focus on safe bunker deliveries, as well as operating an oil station on Donsö.

The company is always looking for new ways to improve their business and is committed to improving the safety and security of their staff and their operations. Its ambition is to prevent all accidents, injuries, and occupational illnesses through the active participation of each employee.

Tom Nilsson, Fleet Manager, OljOla Shipping said, “We wanted to free up more time for managers and crew members so they could focus on their core tasks. We wanted to introduce technology to streamline and automate resource intensive tasks such as maintenance management, purchasing and even crew management.

“We did a thorough evaluation of 20 software vendors and selected Hanseaticsoft because it is very well established, and the software has great all-round features and functionality. It also very easy to use and completely intuitive – it doesn’t require any staff training and because it is a cloud solution, it is highly secure. Our staff can access the system using any device at any time and access accurate up to date information, which is improving crew communications.”

Cloud Fleet Manager is a web based all-in-one software solution specifically designed for shipping companies and ship managers. Offering a single, cloud-based source of real time information for employees, crews at sea and external partners, Cloud Fleet Manager accelerates the speed of data exchange.

OljOla has adopted several applications including CFM Maintenance which enables maintenance jobs across the fleet to be planned, assigned, and tracked in the system, CFM Crewing to manage all crew related procedures centrally including planning working and rest hours and CFM Purchase which enables the central management of all purchasing processes. Several apps for mobile devices additionally provide access to relevant information and enable management tasks to be handled – all on the go.

Tom Nilsson added, “We implemented Cloud Fleet Manager during the summer, and we are already seeing our business improvements. Our managers are spending far less time on administration, and we are driving down costs. The software is changing the way we are working, automating key tasks and we expect to adopt more Cloud Fleet Manager modules in the future. “Another benefit the system provides is access to really good data and business intelligence. I used to spend several days pulling together data for my quarterly reports which I can now extract easily from Cloud Fleet Manager with a few clicks – this is improving our reporting and analysis.”

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director of Hanseaticsoft GmbH says, “We’re delighted to be working with OljOla and that in just a short period of time Cloud Fleet Manager has had a positive impact on their business. We look forward to continuing working with OljOla and introducing new modules that will support their business in the future.”

Source: Hanseaticsoft