Oman crude OSP falls to $74.78/bbl for Aug

in Oil & Companies News 01/07/2023

The official selling price (OSP) for Oman crude in August will fall by $0.16 to $74.78 a barrel, Reuters calculations based on data from the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) showed on Friday.

The August Oman OSP is the average of daily Oman settlements at 0830 GMT each trading day in June for the front month contract 1OQc1.

The Dubai crude OSP, set at a parity to DME Oman, was calculated at $74.78 a barrel for August.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

