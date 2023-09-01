Oman crude OSP for October up $6.03 at $86.57 a barrel

The official selling price (OSP) for Oman crude oil will rise by $6.03 to $86.57 a barrel in October, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME).

The October Oman OSP is the average of daily Oman settlements for the front-month contract at 0830 GMT throughout August.

The Dubai crude OSP, set at parity to DME Oman, was also at$86.57 a barrel for October.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu Editing by David Goodman )