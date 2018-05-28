Oman data: April crude exports jump 8% from Mar, exports to Japan rally

Oman’s crude oil exports jumped 8% month on month to 863,130 b/d in April, the sultanate’s national center for statistics and information said in its latest monthly bulletin.

Exports of Oman crude totaled 25.894 million barrels in April, the ministry said in a statement.

The sultanate produced a total of 29.033 million barrels of crude and condensate in the month, averaging 967,750 b/d, the ministry said. This is up slightly from 967,045 b/d in March.

Under the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut pact, Oman has an output quota of 955,000 b/d.

China remains Oman’s biggest customer, receiving 78.53% of its total exports in April, up from 76.69% a month earlier.

Exports to Japan surged to 10.55% of total exports in April from 1.62% in March.

