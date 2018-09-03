Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Oman expects oil prices to stay between $70-$80 per barrel this year – WAF

Oman expects oil prices to stay between $70-$80 per barrel this year – WAF

in Oil & Companies News 03/09/2018

Oman’s Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi said on Monday he expects oil prices to remain between $70 to $80 a barrel this year, Omani news website WAF reported on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are the only three countries that have the capacity to increase oil production, he said at an oil conference in Oman.

OPEC and its allies pledged on June 22-23 to return to 100 percent compliance with their agreement to reduce their combined output by 1.8 million bpd. The pact was first implemented in January 2017.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software