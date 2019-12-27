Oman, India sign deal on enhancing maritime cooperation

Oman and India signed an agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of maritime transport and ports.

The agreement was signed by Omani Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport Said bin Hamdoon Al-Harthy and Indian Ambassador to Oman Munu Mahawar, the Omani Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

The deal aims to stimulate growth in maritime navigation between the two countries, and promote the relations between their companies and institutions on shipping and maritime transport, the statement said.

It will facilitate the establishment of joint projects in the areas of maritime transport, ship building, repair and recycling, and marine information technology applications including simulation development, port facilities and related marine activities, it said.

The deal comes within the framework of enhancing Oman-India cooperation to strengthen the existing economic ties and create the foundation for increasing maritime cooperation to achieve common development that serves the benefits of the two countries, the statement added.

Source: Xinhua