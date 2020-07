Oman LNG offers cargo for late August-early September delivery – sources

Oman LNG has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late August or early September, three industry sources said.

The cargo is for either delivery into Japan, Korea, Taiwan or China over Aug. 27 to 28 or delivery into India or Middle East over Sept. 1 to 7, they said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; editing by Louise Heavens)