Oman LNG signs supply agreements with Shell, OQ Trading

Oman LNG has signed agreements with Shell International Trading Middle East and Oman’s OQ trading to produce and distribute more than 1.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG)yearly starting from 2025, Oman’s state news agency posted on X on Wednesday.

Oman LNG, under the two agreements, will supply Shell International Trading the Middle East with 800,000 metric tons of LNG annually over a period of 10 years starting from 2025.

Under a four-year contract it will supply OQ Trading with about 750,000 metric tons per year from 2026.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)