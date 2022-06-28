Oman, Netherlands discuss alliance in ports infrastructure

Oman’s Embassy in the Netherlands, the Municipal Council of Amsterdam and the management of Port of Amsterdam recently discussed means of activating cooperation between Oman and the Port of Amsterdam.

The meeting explored means of setting up joint ventures in green hydrogen, logistics and ports infrastructures, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The meeting further discussed the cooperation between Port Sultan Qaboos and Port of Amsterdam in the tourism areas.

The embassy was represented in the meeting by Sheikh Dr Abdullah Salim Al Harthy, Ambassador of Oman to the Netherlands, whilst the Netherlands was represented by Gert-JanNieuwenhuizen, Director Port of Amsterdam International.

Source: Trade Arabia