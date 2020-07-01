Oman notifies crude customers of 10% cut in allocations for September

Oman has told its crude oil term customers of a cut of about 10% in allocations for September loading and delivery, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

The reduction, of which customers were notified on Tuesday, reflects the Gulf oil producer’s “100% commitment to the OPEC+ alliance by cutting 161,000 bpd, as of September 2020, from Oman’s quota,” the ministry said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)