Oman plans to build multi-purpose port in Masirah

Oman is set to build a multi-purpose port in the Masirah region on a 1.8 million sq m area to cater to the tourism, transport and fisheries sectors along with facilities for security services, reported Times of Oman, citing a senior ministry official.

This comes as part of the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040, said Engineer Saif bin Abdullah Al Amiri, the Acting Director General of Fishing Ports at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The key facility will have floating anchors for breakwaters and its length will be increased to 4,172 m, he stated.

“The upcoming project will boast 132-m-long fixed berths, each for the Coast Guard and marine transport in addition to a slide for ferries, a terminal for passengers and four berths for tourist yachts,” said Al Amiri, while speaking to Times of Oman.

On the project location, the official said Masirah Island was a popular tourist spot, known for kite-surfing and bird-watching.

“Thanks to its uninhabited beaches, the magnificent sea views and rugged terrains, Masirah Island draws visitors throughout the year. Also these beaches are home to sea turtles,” said Al Amiri.

On the east side of Barr Al Hikman, the island is hilly and Jabal Madrub mountain is in the north end of the island.

“These beaches are ideal for camping. One of the famous tourist landmarks on the island is the Marsis Old Fort, which is a witness to the history of the wilayat since olden times,” he stated.

The tender for the construction of the port was floated last monthm, he added.

