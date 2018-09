Oman’s production of crude oil and condensates dropped to an average of 974,500 barrels per day in August, the oil ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

Oman’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 975,500 bpd in July, the ministry said last month.

The sultanate is not a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by William Maclean)