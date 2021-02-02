Oman Shipping Company launches giant oil tanker Dhalkot

Oman Shipping Company has launched the giant oil tanker.

A statement issued online by Oman Shipping Company said : “Oman Shipping Company launched the giant oil tanker (Dhalkot), which was built at the DSME shipyard in South Korea and is the last vessel out of 3 other tankers that were launched recently last year (Sur, Bahla).This is in order to consolidate its position in the global crude oil transportation market and translate to further expansion in the level of its operational business. ”

“The ship has a tonnage of 300,000 tons and it meets all future environmental standards. The giant oil tanker “Dhalkot” is considered the 60th ship of the company’s fleet.”

“As one of the Asyad Group companies, Oman Shipping Company plays a vital role in the Sultanate’s endeavors to become one of the top ten countries in the world in the logistics sector, as the company supports integration activities across the various stages of the supply chain in the Sultanate.”

“The company provides a full range of services, as it handles tanker ownership, technical management, maintenance and commercial operation of ships.” the statement added.

Source: Times Of Oman