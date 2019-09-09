Oman Shipping Company (OSC) Ultramax naming ceremony marks major dry cargo expansion

Oman Shipping Company (OSC), a member of the ASYAD Group, has today held a naming ceremony for the latest addition to the company’s Dry Bulk fleet, the Jabal Shams. The ceremony marks the official handover of the vessel from Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard to OSC.

The new ship will join OSC’s fleet of over 50 world-class vessels including LNG Carriers, LPG Carriers, VLCCs, Tankers, VLOCs, Dry Cargo, and Container ships.

Today’s ceremony follows the naming of the Jabal Shams’ sister ship, the Jabal Almisht in Zhoushan in August. The two new ships, which are part of a series of four Ultramax Dry Cargo vessels due to be delivered to OSC in 2019, will increase the company’s offering in the Dry Bulk market in response to growing customer demand.

Signing the agreement formally transferring control of the Jabal Shams over from Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard to OSC, Michael Jorgensen, Acting Chief Executive Officer stated: “I am delighted to represent OSC on this auspicious occasion. The delivery of the Jabal Shams and Jabal Almisht is part of OSC Dry Cargo expansion program that will enhance our position in the segment as a key shipping provider for GCC and global markets. Both vessels will be operating under long-term cargo contracts.”

The Jabal Shams was inaugurated by Eng. Said bin Mohammed Al Massoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar Aluminium – a strategic partner for Oman Shipping Company in the international dry bulk market.

ASYAD’s OSC is an integral part of Oman’s drive to become a top-ten global logistics hub, and is supporting the integration of all supply chain activities in the Sultanate – providing customers with rapid and unrivalled distribution capabilities across the Middle East, as well as acting as the region’s gateway to global markets. OSC is a full-scale shipping company handling ship owning, technical management and commercial cargo operation.

Source: Oman Shipping Company